Former Leonard Kirtz School aide accused of endangering children

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A former aide at the Leonard Kirtz school faces criminal charges for allegedly handing out excessive discipline to two mentally challenged students.

The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday indicted Audrey Johntony, 34, of Austintown on four counts of endangering children and one count of assault.

The prosecutor says Johntony was supervising lunch time at the school in Austintown last March when two boys, aged seven and nine, were refusing to eat.

Investigators charged Johntony with endangering and assault for allegedly grabbing the hand of the nine-year-old and slapping him in the face three times using his own hand.

According to the prosecutor's office, Johntony grabbed the arm of the seven-year-old and forced his head down onto the table.

Johntony is no longer an aide at the school.

She'll be arraigned in the charges in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

  • Credit card skimming reported at Mercer County service station

    Authorities in Mercer county are investigating reports of thieves skimming credit guards to steal consumers personal information. It happened recently at Wagler's Camp Perry service station in Clarks Mills.   Skimming happens when thieves unlock gas pumps and connect a skimmer to the card reader which steals information when a customer swipes a credit or debit card. 

  • Locations of Mahoning County OVI checkpoints announced

    The Mahoning County OVI Task Force has announced the locations of two sobriety checkpoint tonight. According to a news release, the first checkpoint will be on South Avenue near Mathews Road in Boardman from 10:00 pm until 12:00 am.  The second checkpoint will be on Route 224 at Marinthana near the Southern Park Mall in Boardman and will run from 1:00 am until 3 a.m. Sunday.

  • Sebring names new police chief

    Ray HarrisRay Harris

    Sebring Police Department will have a new chief on Sunday.  

