Former Leonard Kirtz School aide accused of endangering children

A former aide at the Leonard Kirtz school faces criminal charges for allegedly handing out excessive discipline to two mentally challenged students.

The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday indicted Audrey Johntony, 34, of Austintown on four counts of endangering children and one count of assault.

The prosecutor says Johntony was supervising lunch time at the school in Austintown last March when two boys, aged seven and nine, were refusing to eat.

Investigators charged Johntony with endangering and assault for allegedly grabbing the hand of the nine-year-old and slapping him in the face three times using his own hand.

According to the prosecutor's office, Johntony grabbed the arm of the seven-year-old and forced his head down onto the table.

Johntony is no longer an aide at the school.

She'll be arraigned in the charges in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.