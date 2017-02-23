Retired NFL player shares advice with Choffin students

Many people may remember Donald Jones from when he played football at Youngstown State University.

After graduating, he traded his Penguins jersey for a Buffalo Bills jersey. The wide receiver played in the NFL up until five years ago when he retired due to kidney disease.

"Every year I played, my kidneys were at 20% functioning," said Jones.

While Jones childhood dreams of playing the NFL ended, his determination to succeed did not. He is now a football analyst for the Buffalo Bills.

"I always was a starter. You know, I never really sat on the bench, and so my mind set has always been think like you want to be a starter, not like you are sitting on the bench. If you do that, you will always have a goal and you will work towards that goal. You'll achieve it," said Jones.

Jones shared that message on Thursday with students at Choffin Career and Technical Center as part of Black History Month. Like many of these students, he grew up in the inner city.

At times, Jones got caught with the wrong crowd. He even watched his cousin, Sean Darby, who spoke alongside him, get sent to prison for selling drugs.

Darby served eight years in prison before eventually launching his own successful pudding company, Khanisa's.

Both men, now enjoying their individual successes, shared a message with students that a person's upbringing doesn't have to determine their future.

"A lot of people just don't think they can make it out of this situation. They can't really envision themselves being successful at whatever it is. So, it is always good for me to come back and talk to them about, put some inspiration in the air for everybody," said Jones.