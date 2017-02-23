Campbell man accused of repeatedly raping 11-year-old girl - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Campbell man accused of repeatedly raping 11-year-old girl

Posted:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Investigators say a Campbell man repeatedly raped a girl from the time she was 11 until she turned 14-years-old.

Those allegations are leveled in an indictment handed up Thursday by the Mahoning County Grand Jury charging 23-year-old Richard Cochrane with four counts of rape and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

According to the indictment, during a period beginning in June 2011 and lasting through July 2014, Cochrane used force to compel the girl into engaging in sexual conduct.

If convicted, Cochrane could be sentenced to life in prison.

