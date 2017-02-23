Grand jury indicts man suspected of leading YPD on car chase - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Grand jury indicts man suspected of leading YPD on car chase

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A man accused of leading Youngstown police chase in January faces a trial on criminal charges.

The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday handed up a three count indictment against Maurice Clinkscale.

The 23-year-old Gypsy Lane man is charged with failure to comply with a police order, aggravated drug possession and a weapons violation.

Police began pursuing Clinkscale's car on January 20, after it was spotted speeding on Gypsy Lane, running through a red light, and cutting off several vehicles.

The car, which ran into another vehicle, was eventually abandoned by the driver on Selma Avenue.

Police who arrested Clinkscale on Fifth Avenue say he had three bindles of heroin in his pocket.

Officers searching area found a gun, and discovered ammunition in the car.

