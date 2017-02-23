Attorney says water workers didn't try to defraud Youngstown

Two dozen Youngstown Water Department employees, accused of falsifying their credentials, are law abiding citizens who did not intend to deceive or defraud the city or taxpayers, according to the attorney representing them.

In spite of claims from investigators, Attorney Charlie Dunlap claims the 24 workers did complete a continuing education course by taking instruction from a man who is a licensed instructor with the Ohio EPA.

He says the course was a six to eight hour course that was completed by some of the workers in two to three hours and was approved by the instructor.

But when that instructor turned in the documentation to show that the workers completed the classes, the EPA said the hours were insufficient.

Attorney Dunlap feels the Youngstown Water Department workers are being singled out by the Ohio Attorney General's Office.

He tells 21 News that 23 of the 24 workers charged by the state will plead guilty in a Columbus courtroom on Monday to the misdemeanor charge of filing a fraudulent application.

They will agree to a diversion program with the Franklin County Municipal Court, and after taking the program the charge against them will be dismissed and their record will be clear.

They will also each have to pay back $2,000 to the city of Youngstown.

Attorney Dunlap says he's unclear how the Ohio Attorney General's Office came up with that dollar amount.

When 21 News asked the city's law director, Martin Hume, if that amount was sufficient he said, "All I can say right now is that the city is not taking any action until the proceedings in Columbus are complete and we will look at each individual case at that time."

But sources say it is unlikely that these water department workers are in danger of losing their jobs.