Canfield and Berlin Center men accused of illegally importing Ch - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Canfield and Berlin Center men accused of illegally importing Chinese steroids

Posted: Updated:

Two men from Mahoning County were charged in federal court with illegally importing anabolic steroids from China.

James A. Cleeland, 50, of Berlin Center, and Christopher M. Stanec, 40, of Canfield, were charged with one-count of conspiracy to import and distribute steroids.

In 2013, Cleeland and Conner conspired with other people to import and to possess with intent to distribute 298 grams or more of anabolic steroids, according to investigators.

The government says Stanec and Cleeland imported anabolic steroids from sources located in China.

Stanec, who also goes by the names of Michael Stanec and Mark Conner according to the U.S. Attorney, allegedly greed to receive the anabolic steroids from China and then provide them to Cleeland.

The charges came in the form of what is known as an information, which are usually filed instead of an indictment when prosecutors believe that suspects are likely to plead guilty

Anabolic steroids are primarily used by bodybuilders, athletes, and fitness "buffs" who claim steroids give them a competitive advantage or improve their physical performance.

The Drug Enforcement Agency says there is increasing concern that steroid abuse leads to short-term side effects which may include sexual and reproductive disorders, fluid retention, and severe acne.

The long-term adverse physical effects of anabolic steroid abuse in men and in women, other than masculinizing effects, have not been studied, and as such, are not known.

However, it is speculated that possible long-term effects may include adverse cardiovascular effects such as heart damage and stroke.

The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.  

The information filed by the government may be read here.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Credit card skimming reported at Mercer County service station

    Credit card skimming reported at Mercer County service station

    Friday, May 26 2017 5:06 PM EDT2017-05-26 21:06:52 GMT

    Authorities in Mercer county are investigating reports of thieves skimming credit guards to steal consumers personal information. It happened recently at Wagler's Camp Perry service station in Clarks Mills.   Skimming happens when thieves unlock gas pumps and connect a skimmer to the card reader which steals information when a customer swipes a credit or debit card. 

    More >>

    Authorities in Mercer county are investigating reports of thieves skimming credit guards to steal consumers personal information. It happened recently at Wagler's Camp Perry service station in Clarks Mills.   Skimming happens when thieves unlock gas pumps and connect a skimmer to the card reader which steals information when a customer swipes a credit or debit card. 

    More >>

  • Family remembers 18 year old killed in drunk driving accident

    Sunday, May 28 2017 12:02 AM EDT2017-05-28 04:02:12 GMT

    With graduation season, many teens and adults are heading to parties to celebrate. One family is using the loss their 18 year old son as a warning  not to drink and drive. A year a go Saturday, Crestview High School senior, Timothy Walton, was a passenger in the car of a drunk driver. He was killed when the driver veered off the road and hit a tree. Family and friends gathering in New Waterford for a candlelight vigil. There were pictures and painted rocks to keep his memory al...

    More >>

    With graduation season, many teens and adults are heading to parties to celebrate. One family is using the loss their 18 year old son as a warning  not to drink and drive. A year a go Saturday, Crestview High School senior, Timothy Walton, was a passenger in the car of a drunk driver. He was killed when the driver veered off the road and hit a tree. Family and friends gathering in New Waterford for a candlelight vigil. There were pictures and painted rocks to keep his memory al...

    More >>

  • Southern rock founding father Gregg Allman dies at age 69

    Southern rock founding father Gregg Allman dies at age 69

    Saturday, May 27 2017 10:45 PM EDT2017-05-28 02:45:44 GMT
    Gregg Allman, whose bluesy vocals and soulful touch on the Hammond B-3 organ helped propel the Allman Brothers Band to superstardom, has died at age 69.More >>
    Gregg Allman, whose bluesy vocals and soulful touch on the Hammond B-3 organ helped propel the Allman Brothers Band to superstardom, has died at age 69.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms