Canfield and Berlin Center men accused of illegally importing Chinese steroids

Two men from Mahoning County were charged in federal court with illegally importing anabolic steroids from China.

James A. Cleeland, 50, of Berlin Center, and Christopher M. Stanec, 40, of Canfield, were charged with one-count of conspiracy to import and distribute steroids.

In 2013, Cleeland and Conner conspired with other people to import and to possess with intent to distribute 298 grams or more of anabolic steroids, according to investigators.

The government says Stanec and Cleeland imported anabolic steroids from sources located in China.

Stanec, who also goes by the names of Michael Stanec and Mark Conner according to the U.S. Attorney, allegedly greed to receive the anabolic steroids from China and then provide them to Cleeland.

The charges came in the form of what is known as an information, which are usually filed instead of an indictment when prosecutors believe that suspects are likely to plead guilty

Anabolic steroids are primarily used by bodybuilders, athletes, and fitness "buffs" who claim steroids give them a competitive advantage or improve their physical performance.

The Drug Enforcement Agency says there is increasing concern that steroid abuse leads to short-term side effects which may include sexual and reproductive disorders, fluid retention, and severe acne.

The long-term adverse physical effects of anabolic steroid abuse in men and in women, other than masculinizing effects, have not been studied, and as such, are not known.

However, it is speculated that possible long-term effects may include adverse cardiovascular effects such as heart damage and stroke.

The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

The information filed by the government may be read here.