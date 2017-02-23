Youngstown City School administrator receives national award - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown City School administrator receives national award

By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

After just six weeks on the job, John LaPlante, Chief Information Officer with Youngstown City Schools, developed computer software using a company called Illuminate Education.

The company, impressed by his developments, named him Illuminator of the Year at a ceremony with 1,500 educators in California. 

Thursday evening, the school district administrators and LaPlante's family gathered to honor his accomplishment. "Being recognized for a national award, it is just kind of neat to see,” said LaPante.

The software LaPlante developed helps to identify trends in students by carefully keeping track of key components. 

"We load it into Illuminate and we calculate their weekly attendance rate, how many behavior incidents they have had, and then their current grade distribution. All of the teachers are able to look at that through the information.  So we don't have to wait till report card time or interim time, we don't have to wait till kids get in trouble. We can use that for early warning and the identification of who might be at risk,"  LaPlante explained. 

LaPlante plans to continue developing the system. 

