Immigration attorney gives advice to Youngstown's Hispanic community

Around the country, President Donald Trump's effort to crack down on the estimated 11 million immigrants living illegally in the U.S. has spread fear and anxiety - not only among those who are undocumented but, those that are legal but not yet citizens.

"Our phones have been ringing off the hook literally," said immigration attorney Richard Herman.

An immigration attorney for more than two decades, Herman is now traveling the state assuring immigrants of their constitutional rights.

Thursday night, with the help of a translator, Herman spoke with about a dozen people at OCCHA. OCCHA is a non-profit in Youngstown that addresses issues facing the Hispanic community.

Herman reminded those in attendance of their rights if Immigration and Customs Enforcement comes to their door, He said, they have a right to ask to see a warrant, a right to remain silent, and the right to talk to an attorney.

Several in the room had questions. Some had loved ones who they wanted to help through the lengthy and complex process. Others had questions about applying for political asylum after the one year deadline had passed.

"However, there are exceptions to that rule. For example, new country conditions, new events in your life," said Herman.

Attorney Herman said 40% of undocumented immigrants came to the U.S. legally, but over stayed because complying with the system is so complex.

"Someone has been here 15 years. They don't have papers. It's hard to get papers. Where can they get in line? There often isn't a line," said Herman. "And they've got U.S. children ages 3, 5,11 and they're in school. Maybe the undocumented parent owns a business here."

Herman feels the White House has created a "frenzy".

"The immigrant community is feeling like there is no one there to protect them anymore, their life could end in a moment. And many people watching may say, 'Well good, good for them.' Well, let's go look at each of these families and you make that decision."