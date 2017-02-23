Ohio task force finds mixed progress on college cost-cutting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A new report finds Ohio's 14 public universities have identified a combined $1.2 billion in savings and new resources over the next five years but more work is needed to rein in college costs.

The Governor's Task Force on Affordability and Efficiency issued its evaluation Thursday of progress made on its recommendations. The 8-member panel of business leaders was created by Republican Gov. John Kasich in 2015.

The group found overall progress but said too few schools have identified how resources will improve college affordability and education quality.

It also said cost-saving ideas, such as digital textbook initiatives, are often springing up in isolation and they need to extend across the system.

Task force members want trustees to provide "active, hands-on leadership" to see that good ideas take hold.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.