Ohio task force finds mixed progress on college cost-cutting - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio task force finds mixed progress on college cost-cutting

Posted: Updated:
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A new report finds Ohio's 14 public universities have identified a combined $1.2 billion in savings and new resources over the next five years but more work is needed to rein in college costs.

The Governor's Task Force on Affordability and Efficiency issued its evaluation Thursday of progress made on its recommendations. The 8-member panel of business leaders was created by Republican Gov. John Kasich in 2015.

The group found overall progress but said too few schools have identified how resources will improve college affordability and education quality.

It also said cost-saving ideas, such as digital textbook initiatives, are often springing up in isolation and they need to extend across the system.

Task force members want trustees to provide "active, hands-on leadership" to see that good ideas take hold.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Credit card skimming reported at Mercer County service station

    Credit card skimming reported at Mercer County service station

    Friday, May 26 2017 5:06 PM EDT2017-05-26 21:06:52 GMT

    Authorities in Mercer county are investigating reports of thieves skimming credit guards to steal consumers personal information. It happened recently at Wagler's Camp Perry service station in Clarks Mills.   Skimming happens when thieves unlock gas pumps and connect a skimmer to the card reader which steals information when a customer swipes a credit or debit card. 

    More >>

    Authorities in Mercer county are investigating reports of thieves skimming credit guards to steal consumers personal information. It happened recently at Wagler's Camp Perry service station in Clarks Mills.   Skimming happens when thieves unlock gas pumps and connect a skimmer to the card reader which steals information when a customer swipes a credit or debit card. 

    More >>

  • Greenville crash hospitalizes three

    Greenville crash hospitalizes three

    Sunday, May 28 2017 2:19 AM EDT2017-05-28 06:19:13 GMT

    Greenville police are investigating a crash that sent three people to the hospital last night.

    More >>

    Greenville police are investigating a crash that sent three people to the hospital last night.

    More >>

  • Family remembers 18 year old killed in drunk driving accident

    Sunday, May 28 2017 2:11 AM EDT2017-05-28 06:11:19 GMT

    With graduation season, many teens and adults are heading to parties to celebrate. One family is using the loss their 18 year old son as a warning  not to drink and drive. A year a go Saturday, Crestview High School senior, Timothy Walton, was a passenger in the car of a drunk driver. He was killed when the driver veered off the road and hit a tree. Family and friends gathering in New Waterford for a candlelight vigil. There were pictures and painted rocks to keep his memory al...

    More >>

    With graduation season, many teens and adults are heading to parties to celebrate. One family is using the loss their 18 year old son as a warning  not to drink and drive. A year a go Saturday, Crestview High School senior, Timothy Walton, was a passenger in the car of a drunk driver. He was killed when the driver veered off the road and hit a tree. Family and friends gathering in New Waterford for a candlelight vigil. There were pictures and painted rocks to keep his memory al...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms