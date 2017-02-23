Youngstown club raided by YPD Vice Squad - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown club raided by YPD Vice Squad

By Derek Steyer, Assistant News Director/Anchor
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Club BBU was raided by the Youngstown Police Department Thursday night.

Officers with the vice squad started loading evidence in trucks and vans around 6:00 p.m.

A large amount of liquor was seized as well as what appeared to be gambling tables. 

West Hylda Avenue, where the business is located, was blocked off by police while the items were loaded. 

Law enforcement was not available to provide any details or if anyone will be charged. 

