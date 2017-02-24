A dream come true for former ITT Tech students

Nearly six months after devastating news that ITT Tech closed, several local nursing students did not know if they would ever be able to graduate.

Thursday night in Salem, these students beat the odds and graduated from another school.

They opened up about the journey to get to this moment that they will never forget.

A dream come true for five new practical nursing graduates who are on their way to becoming licensed.

"It feels really surreal," said Taylor Gibson of Youngstown.

Charli Strock of Austintown said, "After ITT closed, I didn't think that I would become a nurse. So this is very exciting to be here."

They went the distance after being left out in the cold when ITT Tech closed nine months before they were set to graduate.

"It was like mad and then disbelief and then sadness and then happiness," said Gibson.

When Gibson had nowhere else to turn, she went to the Hannah E. Mullins School of Practical Nursing in Salem.

"Hannah Mullins was the only school that was willing to extend the olive branch and help us and actually had a plan and was ready to take us in," she said.

Courses at Hannah Mullins had already been going on for several weeks, so these students had to play catch up putting in 10 to 12 hour days five days a week for three weeks.

Krista Bowers of Warren was used to going to ITT Tech two to three days a week for three to four hours a day while working. She had to cut back her work hours to continue to work for her goal. "It was extremely excruciating, it kind of felt like nursing boot camp but as you see I am standing here today so it was well worth it," Bowers said.

Bowers not only survived but thrived. She received the "Best All Around Nurse" award at graduation.

It has been her lifelong goal to help others like her sister who had special needs and died 16 years ago.

"I'm currently looking to work for Hattie Larlham in Mantua. Hopefully once I get my license, I'll be able to reach out to them and work with special needs pediatrics," she said.

Hopes that are now possible thanks to a school that gave them a chance.

Some graduates have jobs lined up and are jumping into continuing their education to become registered nurses.



