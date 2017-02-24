$1 million bond for man charged with murdering 5-week-old daughter

A judge has set a bond of $1 million for a 32-year-old man indicted for the death of his five-week-old daughter.

The Trumbull County Grand Jury on Friday charged Matthew Wilson with murder, felonious assault and endangering children.

Wilson pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Wilson has been held in the Trumbull County Jail without bond since February 18, when he was arrested by Niles police.

A rescue squad was called to a Bellair Court apartment in Niles on February 10, where Aubrianna Wilson was said to be suffering from a heart condition.

The infant was taken to Akron Children's Hospital, where the child passed away.

The next court hearing for Wilson is set for March 8.