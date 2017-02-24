Warren church is target of vandalism and theft

Warren police are investigating vandalism and a burglary at a church on the northwest side of the city.

The pastor of the New Covenant Church tells police that he found debris scattered inside the church at 2050 Oakdale NW.

Police say someone got into the church through a second story window sometime between Thursday, when the pastor discovered the damage, and the previous Sunday when people were last inside the building.

In addition to the vandalism, Pastor David Black said that all of the copper plumbing, including those from the baseboard heating had been stripped from the church.

Damages are estimated at around $10,000.

Detectives collected evidence from the scene and are investigating the crime.