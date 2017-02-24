Community remembers former Niles fire chief - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Community remembers former Niles fire chief

Chief Semple's funeral procession passes beneath a flag Chief Semple's funeral procession passes beneath a flag
NILES, Ohio -

The city of Niles paid tribute today to one of its long-time public servants.

Members of the community, friends and fellow firefighters said goodbye to former Niles Fire Chief Charles Semple, Jr., who died on Monday at the age of 79.

Niles and other area fire departments were represented in a solemn procession from the Niles First Presbyterian Church to the Niles City Cemetery. 

Semple was chief of the Niles fire department from 1983 until his retirement in 2006.

