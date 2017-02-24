Boardman Family Christian store among those closing nationwide - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Boardman Family Christian store among those closing nationwide

BOARDMAN, Ohio -

A store in the Shops at Boardman Park is closing its doors after doing business for only three years at the location.

The Family Christian retail chain announced this week that it is shutting down all of its 240 stores in 36 states, including the Boardman store.

The not-for-profit business employs more than 3,000 people nationwide.

Family Christian filed for reorganization under Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2015, then exited the bankruptcy process nine months later.

Company President Chuck Bengochea said in a news release that Family Christian has had two difficult years following the bankruptcy.

"Despite improvements in product assortment and the store experience, sales continued to decline. In addition, we were not able to get the pricing and terms we needed from our vendors to successfully compete in the market,” said Bengochea, who added that liquidation is the only recourse.

Before moving to Shops at Boardman Park, the local Family Christian store was located on Market Street.

