Warren Church suspending services after break in

By Andrew DiPaolo
WARREN, Ohio -

Every Sunday roughly 50 parishioners fill the pews of  Covenant Presbyterian Church, but this Sunday those pews will be empty. 

"We thought the thermostat covers were removed, but it wasn't that," says Lois Barrett a long time member of the church. 

A parishioner walked into the church Tuesday afternoon and noticed the extensive damage to the inside of the church.

Thieves had broken into the second story window and removed all of the copper piping.

The damage was valued at over $10,000, but the church will have to pay even more to clean-up and replace the pipes. 

The church, which has been around since the 1960s, will be relying on the congregation to help them get through this difficult time.

"We just have very good people that donate, and that's how we support ourselves. We aren't a wealthy church, but we are an active church," said Barrett. 

Those interested in helping may drop off any donations at the church at 2050 Oakdale Drive NW.

As of now, they don't have many leads, but did mention that Warren police found footprints in the mud behind the church.

Church services for this Sunday will be moved to the Calvary Presbyterian Church on Laird Avenue in Warren. 


 

