Home and Garden Show underway in Boardman

It's easy to have a case of Spring Fever with the mild weather the Valley has been experiencing.

What better way to get into the spirit of the season than to start planning those home improvement projects at the 66th Annual Home & Garden Show.

The Home Builders and Remodelers Association of the Valley is putting on this weekend's event at Mr. Anthony's on South Avenue.

Whether you are looking to hire an expert or want do it yourself, the 2017 HBA Home and Garden Show offers opportunities to speak with HBA contractors and see the newest trends in the market.

A variety of professionals will be on hand, ready to help in all areas of home improvement.

Consumers can register-to-win a masonry fire pit courtesy of Masonry Materials Plus.

There is no admission charge to visit the show, which is underway through Sunday.

The show is open Friday noon-8 pm, Saturday 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m., and Sunday 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

To find additional show information, check the HBA Website, www.MyHBAworks.org.