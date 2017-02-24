Area Mental Health and Recovery Boards working to understand drug issues facing local businesses

The Mahoning and Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Boards are hoping to gain a better understanding of the safety and economic threats facing Valley businesses caused by substance abuse in the workplace.

"We hear a lot about the opiate epidemic and definitely the opiate problem in our area, but when we look at the drug epidemic and what's going on with drugs and how it is effecting businesses, businesses are really being impacted more by marijuana," said Lauren Thorp with the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board.

The two counties are working with Working Partners to survey local businesses. They hope to gather information about the prevalence and impact of substance abuse on businesses, as well as learn more about drug-free workplace policies.

"This has never been done before. There is no data like this in the state or even the nation. So, this is the first survey of this kind and report of this kind that will give us data of what businesses are experiencing and how we can best help them," said Thorp.

Both Mahoning and Trumbull counties mental health and recovery boards are each hoping to receive roughly 400 returned surveys from local businesses. Roughly 4,000 surveys were sent to local businesses in both counties. If you are a business owner and didn't receive an electronic copy of the survey or are a business owner wishing to participate in the survey, click here.