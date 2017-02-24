Youngstown Schools report improved attendance at Williamson Elementary

Efforts to boost attendance in the Youngstown City School District seem to be working in at least one school.

According to a news release from the district, from August through January, about 145 out of the 372 kindergarten-through-sixth-graders at Williamson Elementary School hovered at the high-risk mark for missing school days.

By the end of February, that number dropped to seven students, according to the district.

Krish Mohip, Youngstown City School District’s chief executive officer, instituted five-week reviews late last year, using behavior, attendance and grades, known as BAG reports.

Teachers and principals are able to review that data, spotting problems in any of those three areas for individual students.

It’s an early-warning system, enabling school personnel to intervene quickly and provide supports for students who need it.

At the end of a five-week period, school leaders meet to review the data and determine the best course to help student needs. They then set goals for the following five-week period.

“This just shows the improvements that can be made when educators can not only review data but learn ways to make it useful and effective,” Mohip said. “We can spot problems early and respond accordingly.”

Williamson students who showed improved attendance for the last five-week period and maintained good behavior where allowed to attend a dance at the school gymnasium on Friday.

“We’ve been meeting with parents about attendance and we’re having this dance for the kids,” said Principal Michelle Payich.

The dance incentive worked so well, Payich is considering making it a reward every five weeks.