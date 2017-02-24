Howland school buses collide on Route 46

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving two Howland school buses.

The crash occurred at around 3:30 p.m. Friday on Route 46, at the Route 82 interchange in the township.

One bus ran into the back of another bus that was slowing down when the traffic light turned red.

A window was shattered on the rear emergency door of the bus that was struck from behind.

Although students were on the bus, no injuries were reported.

A state trooper was still in the process of completing his report Friday afternoon.