Marshals arrest Campbell man accused of raping 11-year-old girl

U.S. Marshals have arrested a Campbell man accused of repeatedly raped a girl from the time she was 11 until she turned 14 years old.

Richard Cochrane, 23, was taken into custody on Friday, just hours after the Mahoning County Grand Jury indicted him on four counts of rape and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

According to the indictment, during a period beginning in June 2011 and lasting through July 2014, Cochrane used force to compel the girl into engaging in sexual conduct.

Cochrane will be held in jail without bond until he can appear before a judge for arraignment.

If convicted, Cochrane could be sentenced to life in prison.