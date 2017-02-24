Boardman dentist helps solve crimes

Authorities in Mercer county are investigating reports of thieves skimming credit guards to steal consumers personal information. It happened recently at Wagler's Camp Perry service station in Clarks Mills. Skimming happens when thieves unlock gas pumps and connect a skimmer to the card reader which steals information when a customer swipes a credit or debit card.More >>
A young driver is charged after an accident that left another vehicle in the side of a Youngstown Apartment building Friday night. Police say Kiara Pickard, 18, of Youngstown, ran a stop sign before midnight Friday, causing the driver of a silver Toyota Corolla to go off the road. Police saw Pickard driving down Hilton Avenue toward Market Street when they realized her car looked like it was recently involved in a crash. They followed her to a home on Hilton Avenu...More >>
Police are investigating a crash that sent three people to the hospital Saturday night. Greenville-West Salem Police say three people were riding a side-by-side utility vehicle on Poplar Road around 9:30 when they hit a culvert pipe and flipped. The driver has a major laceration to the head and was flown to the hospital by medical helicopter. The two passengers were taken to hospitals, but the severity of their injuries is unknown.More >>
Ohio Gov. John Kasich will join a delegation of state officials and business leaders for an economic development trip to Japan. The group leaves Wednesday on the four-day trip. A spokeswoman for the Republican governor says Kasich was invited by officials from the state's privatized economic development office, JobsOhio.More >>
High school softball scores from Wednesday, May 24, 2017.More >>
Mike Hoffman scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period to give the Ottawa Senators a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night and force a decisive Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals.More >>
Edwin Encarnacion hit two of Cleveland's four homers off rookie Amir Garrett and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch Tuesday night, leading the Indians to an 8-7 victory and a split of their two-game series with...More >>
A human leg with a fishing boot still on was found in a debris pile that collected in the waters near Alaska's capital city.More >>
A woman trying to buy a birthday card called police when she was accidentally barricaded inside a central Florida CVS store.More >>
An 8-foot python slithered into a Florida garage, where it was spotted by the homeowner taking his dog for a walk.More >>