Liberty and other police agencies recover stolen goods

By Michelle Nicks, Reporter
LIBERTY TWP, Ohio -

An on-going investigation in Liberty after a tip leads detectives to three communities and hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen goods.

Liberty police tell 21 News it was items like high grade tires, expensive tool boxes and even motorcycles that were taken from businesses in at least three different communities.

The lead detective on the case, working in cooperation with the Mahoning County Sheriff's Department, Austintown Police, Poland Police, and the Drug Task Force, said they have suspects in mind, and plenty of evidence, but the investigation is far from over.

Detective-Sergeant Ray Buhala of Liberty said, "There are custom tires here that go anywhere from $3,000 to $4,000 a set.  There are tool chests that are in the neighborhood of $10,000 and that depends on what tools are in there.  You could have tools worth $20,000 or $30,000 in these specialty tool sets, or these different computers they use for these newer cars."

The stolen items are from Liberty, Austintown and Boardman, even possibly from Hermitage.

"They were breaking in to the businesses, we do know that, and they were loading them into trailers and trucks and hauling it away, and they would store it at different locations," Detective-Sergeant Buhala said.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of commercial auto repair equipment and construction tools, chests filled with drills, ratchets and other hand tools, and then there's motorcycles and 4-wheelers.

All located after Liberty police received a tip that items from a burglary were on Anderson-Morris Road in Liberty, in a warehouse on Center Road in Poland, and a third location in Coitsville.

So what were the thieves doing with the stolen items?

"With today's technology, you get on the internet and there's so many different sites where you can just sell this equipment off to anybody and you know they're making good money on this equipment," Buhala said.

But police are fighting back saying they plan to stop these thieves in their tracks before others fall victim.

