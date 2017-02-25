Governor Kasich expresses concerns to President Trump

Ohio Governor John Kasich kept his distance from his party's candidate, Donald Trump, on the campaign trail, but for the first time Friday, the former rivals met face to face in the Oval Office.

"The man is the president of the United States. It's sort of like being on an airplane, you want to root for the pilot. You're on the airplane with the pilot, I mean you don't want the pilot to screw up," Kasich described after the meeting.

Kasich said that they talked for about thirty minutes about his concerns.

"The president was very responsive to my concerns about the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid Expansion. He said he was very intrigued with the idea."

So much so that President Trump arranged for Kasich to meet with White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price Saturday.

In the end, Kasich said that he will continue to do what he has done all along, share his opinion.

"In a larger group with the president there, I said look, all of my career when I agree with Republicans I agree with them. When I don't, I speak out and they said they noticed that."

Also during the news conference, Kasich mentioned that "these things are not personal."

Kasich said that he brought up other concerns to President Trump. He mentioned his worries about the high cost of pharmaceuticals in the Medicaid plan and his feelings on the importance of the president being at the Munich Security Conference and not surrogates. Additional topics were drug abuse, human trafficking and digital changes in the economy affecting future jobs.