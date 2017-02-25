Governor Kasich expresses concerns to President Trump - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Governor Kasich expresses concerns to President Trump

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

Ohio Governor John Kasich kept his distance from his party's candidate, Donald Trump, on the campaign trail, but for the first time Friday, the former rivals met face to face in the Oval Office.

"The man is the president of the United States. It's sort of like  being on an airplane, you want to root for the pilot. You're on the airplane with the pilot, I mean you don't want the pilot to screw up," Kasich described after the meeting.

Kasich said that they talked for about thirty minutes about his concerns.

"The president was very responsive to my concerns about the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid Expansion. He said he was very intrigued with the idea."

So much so that President Trump arranged for Kasich to meet with White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price Saturday.

In the end, Kasich said that he will continue to do what he has done all along, share his opinion.

"In a larger group with the president there, I said look, all of my career when I agree with Republicans I agree with them. When I don't, I speak out and they said they noticed that."

Also during the news conference, Kasich mentioned that "these things are not personal."

Kasich said that he brought up other concerns to President Trump. He mentioned his worries about the high cost of pharmaceuticals in the Medicaid plan and his feelings on the importance of the president being at the Munich Security Conference and not surrogates. Additional topics were drug abuse, human trafficking and digital changes in the economy affecting future jobs. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Credit card skimming reported at Mercer County service station

    Credit card skimming reported at Mercer County service station

    Friday, May 26 2017 5:06 PM EDT2017-05-26 21:06:52 GMT

    Authorities in Mercer county are investigating reports of thieves skimming credit guards to steal consumers personal information. It happened recently at Wagler's Camp Perry service station in Clarks Mills.   Skimming happens when thieves unlock gas pumps and connect a skimmer to the card reader which steals information when a customer swipes a credit or debit card. 

    More >>

    Authorities in Mercer county are investigating reports of thieves skimming credit guards to steal consumers personal information. It happened recently at Wagler's Camp Perry service station in Clarks Mills.   Skimming happens when thieves unlock gas pumps and connect a skimmer to the card reader which steals information when a customer swipes a credit or debit card. 

    More >>

  • NKorean missile launch may be testing rivals, not technology

    NKorean missile launch may be testing rivals, not technology

    Monday, May 29 2017 6:58 AM EDT2017-05-29 10:58:52 GMT
    North Korea's latest missile test may have less to do with perfecting its weapons technology than with showing it can strike at will against South Korea and U.S. forces in the region.More >>
    North Korea's latest missile test may have less to do with perfecting its weapons technology than with showing it can strike at will against South Korea and U.S. forces in the region.More >>

  • No public events at Ohio zoo where gorilla killed 1 year ago

    No public events at Ohio zoo where gorilla killed 1 year ago

    Monday, May 29 2017 6:38 AM EDT2017-05-29 10:38:34 GMT

    No public events are planned at the Cincinnati Zoo marking the one-year anniversary of the shooting of an endangered gorilla. The zoo's dangerous-animal response team concluded the life of a 3-year-old boy who fell into the gorilla enclosure last May 28 was in danger and killed 17-year-old Harambe. That led to global mourning, criticism and satires that made him a pop culture phenomenon.

    More >>

    No public events are planned at the Cincinnati Zoo marking the one-year anniversary of the shooting of an endangered gorilla. The zoo's dangerous-animal response team concluded the life of a 3-year-old boy who fell into the gorilla enclosure last May 28 was in danger and killed 17-year-old Harambe. That led to global mourning, criticism and satires that made him a pop culture phenomenon.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms