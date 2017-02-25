McDonald's Hoop News - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

McDonald's Hoop News

H.S. Basketball |Boys
 
Boardman 63 Fitch 51
 
Springfield 75 Jackson-Milton 54
 
Poland 70 Niles 55
 
Howland 71 Lakeside 75
 
Warren JFK 74 Trinity 49
 
West Branch 59 Garfield 68
 
 
H.S. Basketball | District 10 Boys' Playoffs
 
West Middlesex 50 Eisenhower 44
 
Seneca 44 Sharpsville 42
 
Greenville 50 Mercyhurst Prep 44
 
Wilmington 65 Lakeview, Pa. 52

