Overnight storms down trees, cut power in Mahoning and Columbiana counties

Overnight thunderstorms brought down trees and wires, leaving many without power in Mahoning and Columbiana counties early Saturday.

A driver traveling on West Western Reserve at Knauff Road in Canfield ran into a fallen tree just after 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

The driver was not hurt, but his car had to be towed from the scene.

By 7:00 a.m., FirstEnergy was still working to restore power to homes and businesses in southwestern Mahoning County.

115 outages were reported in Goshen, Ellsworth, Canfield, Smith Townships, and Beloit. That number has reduced to fewer than 5 outages.

Most customers in Columbiana County should have their power restored as of 4:07 p.m.