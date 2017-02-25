Local shoppers react to possible J.C. Penney closures

Another big name store making big cuts, with J.C. Penney announcing it will close 140 stores in the next several months.

The J.C. Penny store in the Shenango Valley Mall has been around for decades.

Local resident who shop at Penney's fear it will close.

"We are already losing Macy's and Sears, where would we shop?" said Stacie Pitts of Sharon.

The Shenango Valley Mall took a hit last month, with Sears and Macy's closures.

"This area is pretty dead now, you take out this, it's going to get worse," said Beverly Pitts of Sharon.

The retail giant was straightforward about the reasoning for possibly shutting down stores.

The company says it's the competition of online sales.

In a news release from J.C. Penney, they stated:

"We believe closing stores will also allow us to adjust our business to effectively compete against the growing threat of online retailers."

The company went on to say that 75 percent of all online orders touched a physical store.

Online shoppers then have the option to pick up the item in stores.

While the Shenango Valley Mall declined to comment on the issue, 21 News reached out to the Eastwood Mall.

Officials stated:

"We have absolutely no reason to believe that the Penny store at the Eastwood Mall would close...This is a cycle, but we always have the idea in our back pockets."

Southern Park Mall officials declined to comment.

For Shenango Valley Mall Shoppers, they say traveling out of town to go to a shopping mall with a J.C. Penney is inconvenient.

"It's just going to make people shop online more," said shopper Jacki Rowe.

Shoppers are hoping come March that the Shenango Valley Mall J.C. Penney isn't on the list of closures.