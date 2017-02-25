Crews battle flames of Canfield house fire

Three fire crews were called to put out a house fire Saturday morning in Canfield.

Canfield fire officials say the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. on Burgett Lane.

Crews including Canfield, Boardman and Austintown found the house to be under renovations with no one currently living there.

No injuries were reported, and an estimate of the damage is yet to be released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.