Police: Man meets woman online, steals her credit card

BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) - Police say a man stole an Ohio woman's credit card and abandoned her after he used online posts to lure her to Maine.

The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2lE25C0 ) that it's the second time the 45-year-old James A. Stone of Biddeford has used social media and online dating sites to meet women, lure them to Maine and then take their cash and credit cards.

Police say the 46-year-old Ohio woman came to Maine with her three children and in a Wednesday 911 call said she hadn't seen her boyfriend after dropping him off at a bank.

Police say they arrested Stone, who had outstanding warrants from Louisiana, Pennsylvania and Kansas.

Stone, who has been jailed, is awaiting extradition to Kansas. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer.

