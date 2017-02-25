Temperature records fall as Northeast gets a taste of spring

BOSTON (AP) - Temperature records are falling in the Northeast as spring-like warmth has descended on the region.

Boston hit 71 degrees, making Friday the warmest February day ever recorded in the city. The National Weather Service says Newark, New Jersey, reached 74 degrees, breaking the previous high of 73 for the date, set in 1985.

Temperatures also hit 70 in Philadelphia; Hartford, Connecticut; and Providence, Rhode Island.

It's the second warm day in a row, but it won't last. A strong cold front, potentially accompanied by storms, is predicted to pass on Saturday evening. Temperatures will then return to normal, with Sunday night lows in the 30s.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.