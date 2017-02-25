Health department working with Penn State on mumps cases

The Chemical Bank & Braking Point Recovery Center Youngstown Marathon drives to support the community by bringing runners from Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, in addition to professional runners from around the country together in beautiful Youngstown, Ohio. Click the link for more details.More >>
TODAY is once again the hottest morning music destination this summer. Featuring the industry’s biggest and boldest names, the “Citi Concert Series on TODAY” will kick off with international chart-topper Harry Styles, making his debut solo performance on the TODAY plaza.More >>
Check out weather related pics from our viewers! Please send your pics to weatherpics@wfmj.com.More >>
Police say one officer was injured and another had his baton stolen as they tried to disperse a mob of fighting high-schoolers near a Philadelphia train station, resulting in three arrests.More >>
Residents in Akron want city leaders to do more to address violence at a park where gunshots scattered children earlier this month.More >>
The 1830s era Mother Thompson House in Ohio is being demolished for a new home to be built on its spacious lot.More >>
Police say a bank robber and a bank customer exchanged gunfire during a robbery.More >>
Firefighters in Ohio say a man who fell from a cliff and spent four days in a ravine was rescued after he crawled 300 yards to a country club, despite having broken both his legs and arms.More >>
The National Park Service is trying to find whoever vandalized a Lake Erie island monument that commemorates a key victory in the War of 1812.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has set a new execution date for a convicted killer who survived a botched execution attempt in 2009.More >>
Ohio authorities investigating the fatal prison beating of a serial killer dubbed the "Angel of Death" say they're in no hurry to file charges.More >>
An Ohio judge says a teenager charged in an Ohio school shooting that wounded two students is competent to stand trial.More >>
Authorities say an Ohio man who told them he was being extorted for visiting a child pornography website told the police instead of paying.More >>
A human leg with a fishing boot still on was found in a debris pile that collected in the waters near Alaska's capital city.More >>
A woman trying to buy a birthday card called police when she was accidentally barricaded inside a central Florida CVS store.More >>
An 8-foot python slithered into a Florida garage, where it was spotted by the homeowner taking his dog for a walk.More >>
