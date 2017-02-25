Documents: Pittsburgh bridge had 2 fires before major blaze

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Federal documents show that crews doused minor fires on the Liberty Bridge twice in the three days before a construction fire closed the Pittsburgh bridge for 24 days in September.

The documents obtained by the Post-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2lz3VEo ) from the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration show that a safety official for contractor Joseph B Fay Co. had removed an employee assigned to watch for fire in the area where the blaze occurred.

PennDOT and OSHA have both said hot residue from a blowtorch ignited plastic piping and a construction tarp on Sept. 2.

PennDOT officials say Fay didn't report the Aug. 30 and Sept. 1 fires to the agency because they were quickly handled by employees at the site. A Fay official told OSHA he wasn't aware of the fires.

Information from: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, http://www.post-gazette.com

