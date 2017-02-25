Driver slams into pole in Youngstown - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Driver slams into pole in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Authorities were called to an accident in Youngstown Friday night involving a truck that slammed into a utility pole.

The accident happened just before 10:00 p.m. on Logan Avenue at West Dennick.

The driver was not injured, but the pole had suffered heavy damage.

The crash did not cause any power outages.

It is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash. 

  Credit card skimming reported at Mercer County service station

    Authorities in Mercer county are investigating reports of thieves skimming credit guards to steal consumers personal information. It happened recently at Wagler's Camp Perry service station in Clarks Mills.   Skimming happens when thieves unlock gas pumps and connect a skimmer to the card reader which steals information when a customer swipes a credit or debit card. 

  Sandy Lake mom hopes toy soldiers will send a message

    An Army mom who holds a yard sale every summer is handing out some special tokens of patriotism. Linda Elder has placed a box full of toy soldiers in front of her Sandy Lake home. A sign gives the following instructions to visitors: Please take a soldier home and place it somewhere that will remind you to pray for those who serve our country. Elder's son spent 20 years in the Army. 

  Tiger Woods arrested in Florida on DUI charge, released

    Police in Florida say Tiger Woods has been arrested for DUI.
