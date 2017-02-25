Cavs' Love recovering well, expects to be ready for playoffs

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love expects to be ready for the NBA playoffs in April after having what he calls "very minor" knee surgery.

Doctors removed "loose bodies" from his left knee Feb. 14 and have told the All-Star he will need six weeks to recover. Love expects to have the stitches taken out this weekend, and he believes he's on schedule to return late in March.

Love isn't sure when he initially sustained the injury, which kept him out of last weekend's All-Star game.

He is averaging 20 points and 11.1 rebounds in his third season with Cleveland, which hosts Chicago on Saturday night.

