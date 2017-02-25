Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor forms committee for Ohio governor bid

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's lieutenant governor has formalized her intent to run for governor next year.

Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor, a Republican, announced creation of the Mary Taylor for Governor committee Thursday, which clears her to begin campaigning, raising money and seeking endorsements.

Taylor plans a campaign announcement and kickoff later this year.

She's one of three high-profile Ohio Republicans aspiring to governor. The others are Attorney General Mike DeWine and Secretary of State Jon Husted.

Taylor has been Ohio Gov. John Kasich's lieutenant since 2011. She is a former state auditor and state representative from the Akron suburb of Green. Kasich says he will endorse her.

Taylor has stepped down as honorary chair of Onward Ohio, a PAC she helped organize ahead of formalizing her intent to run.

