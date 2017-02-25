Early offense carries Georgia Tech to win over YSU

No. 17 Georgia Tech scored 12 runs in the first three innings and beat the Youngstown State baseball team 15-6 in game one of a three-game series at Russ Chandler Stadium on Friday evening.

The Penguins ended up matching the Yellow Jackets in the hits column with 14, but Georgia Tech hit four doubles and four home runs in addition to having the fast start. The Yellow Jackets had half of their hits in an eight-run first, and six of those seven hits came after there were two outs.

Web Charles had three hits and two RBIs, and Nico Padovan added three hits to lead the Penguins offensively. Anthony Rohan and Trey Bridis both had two hits, and eight different YSU players had at least one.

Joey Bart went 3-for-4 with a home run to lead Georgia Tech, which improved its record to 5-0. YSU's bullpen limited the Yellow Jackets to three runs on four hits in five innings, and the final seven runs that scored in the first inning were unearned.

Trailing 12-0 through three innings, YSU scored three times in the top of the fourth. Shane Willoughby, Lorenzo Arcuri and Andrew Kendrick started the frame with three straight singles, and Kyle Benyo followed with a bases-loaded walk. Charles plated a run with a one-out single, and Padovan followed two batters later with an RBI single.

Georgia Tech scored once in the each of the next two innings to go up 14-3, and the Penguins had another three-run inning in the eighth. Bridis and Charles hit back-to-back one-out doubles for the first run, and Rohan singled in Charles. Tanner Montgomery then scored on Alex Larivee's fielder's choice.

The Yellow Jackets added a run in the eighth on a solo home run for the final score of the night.

Georgia Tech scored 12 runs, five of which were earned, on YSU starter Joe King in his three innings. Zack Minney, Dion Felger, Javier Alvarez, Ryan Smith and Jesse Slinger each pitched an inning, and Alvarez and Smith pitched shutout frames.

Yellow Jackets starter Xzavion Curry allowed three runs on seven hits in five innings to improve to 2-0.

Youngstown State and Georgia Tech will play game two of their three-game series on Saturday at 2 p.m.

