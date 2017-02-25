Pink slips may await some Pennsylvania public universities

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Some schools in Pennsylvania's 14-university system of higher education may get pink slips.

Dropping post-recession enrollments and an unwillingness by the state to come to the financial rescue is driving the potential that some schools will be forced to shut their doors.

Such closings are relatively unheard of among state university systems. But they may become more common amid dropping higher education enrollments and cuts in state aid.

The deficit-strapped Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education plans to hire a consultant to give recommendations that could include consolidating degree programs, revamping marketing and shuttering schools.

Pennsylvania's system is suffering from dropping in-state high school graduations, a result of fewer school-age youth, and cuts in state aid. The system is also at a disadvantage with many campuses in relatively rural areas.

