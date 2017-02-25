Sheriff: Body found in trash bin in creek near Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities near Columbus are trying to identify the body of a woman found in a trash bin that was partially submerged in a creek.

The Franklin County Sheriff's office says the body was discovered Friday in a curbside-style trash bin with wheels.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that investigators had to work fast to get the trash bin out of the Big Darby Creek before a storm hit the area Friday night.

They used a motorized inflatable boat to retrieve the bin with the body.

The sheriff's office says the victim was an adult female, but it's not clear how she died.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.