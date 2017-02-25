Howland man charged with murder in connection with mass shooting - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATED

Howland man charged with murder in connection with mass shooting

Posted: Updated:
Nasser Hamad Nasser Hamad
Nasser Hamad Nasser Hamad
HOWLAND TWP., Ohio -

Howland police have charged Nasser Hamad with aggravated murder for Saturday's shootings that killed two people and hospitalized three.

The 47-year-old man was arrested outside his Niles Cortland Road home where the shooting took place just before 4:30 p.m.

Howland police say the five victims were shot inside a van outside the home.

Police say Hamad went back inside the home and was ordered to come back outside, where he was taken into custody.

Authorities say the shooting was not random, but the result of an ongoing dispute that escalated.

The names of three people shot in the shooting have been released.

Hamad has been booked into the Trumbull County Jail.

The incident resulted in the closing of Route 46 between the Home Depot and Route 82 until just before 10 p.m.

Trumbull 9-1-1 received calls from several people saying they witnessed the shooting.

One man told Trumbull 9-1-1 that he witnessed a man walk out of a house and began shooting.

One witness says she saw people fighting, then running into the van before the shooting began.

A woman who was driving by with her children in the car says she saw someone covered in blood running across the road.

One man told the dispatcher he saw a man wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans, who seemed to have "no concern" for anybody.

Stay with the 21 News for the latest on this developing story.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Credit card skimming reported at Mercer County service station

    Credit card skimming reported at Mercer County service station

    Friday, May 26 2017 5:06 PM EDT2017-05-26 21:06:52 GMT

    Authorities in Mercer county are investigating reports of thieves skimming credit guards to steal consumers personal information. It happened recently at Wagler's Camp Perry service station in Clarks Mills.   Skimming happens when thieves unlock gas pumps and connect a skimmer to the card reader which steals information when a customer swipes a credit or debit card. 

    More >>

    Authorities in Mercer county are investigating reports of thieves skimming credit guards to steal consumers personal information. It happened recently at Wagler's Camp Perry service station in Clarks Mills.   Skimming happens when thieves unlock gas pumps and connect a skimmer to the card reader which steals information when a customer swipes a credit or debit card. 

    More >>

  • Tiger Woods blames medications for his arrest on DUI charge

    Tiger Woods blames medications for his arrest on DUI charge

    Monday, May 29 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-05-30 03:38:59 GMT
    Police in Florida say Tiger Woods has been arrested for DUI.More >>
    Police in Florida say Tiger Woods has been arrested for DUI.More >>

  • Army Reservist from Warren walks to honor fallen brothers

    Army Reservist from Warren walks to honor fallen brothers

    Monday, May 29 2017 10:11 PM EDT2017-05-30 02:11:26 GMT

    If you were in Trumbull County Monday, you may have seen Staff Sgt. Joe Wilson from Warren. Active duty for 7 years, Staff Sgt. Wilson is now in the Army Reserves.  To honor the brothers he's lost and show people the true meaning of Memorial Day, Staff Sgt. Wilson decided to walk. 

    More >>

    If you were in Trumbull County Monday, you may have seen Staff Sgt. Joe Wilson from Warren. Active duty for 7 years, Staff Sgt. Wilson is now in the Army Reserves.  To honor the brothers he's lost and show people the true meaning of Memorial Day, Staff Sgt. Wilson decided to walk. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms