Howland man charged with murder in connection with mass shooting

Howland police have charged Nasser Hamad with aggravated murder for Saturday's shootings that killed two people and hospitalized three.

The 47-year-old man was arrested outside his Niles Cortland Road home where the shooting took place just before 4:30 p.m.

Howland police say the five victims were shot inside a van outside the home.

Police say Hamad went back inside the home and was ordered to come back outside, where he was taken into custody.

Authorities say the shooting was not random, but the result of an ongoing dispute that escalated.

The names of three people shot in the shooting have been released.

Hamad has been booked into the Trumbull County Jail.

The incident resulted in the closing of Route 46 between the Home Depot and Route 82 until just before 10 p.m.

Trumbull 9-1-1 received calls from several people saying they witnessed the shooting.

One man told Trumbull 9-1-1 that he witnessed a man walk out of a house and began shooting.

One witness says she saw people fighting, then running into the van before the shooting began.

A woman who was driving by with her children in the car says she saw someone covered in blood running across the road.

One man told the dispatcher he saw a man wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans, who seemed to have "no concern" for anybody.

Stay with the 21 News for the latest on this developing story.