Trump says he won't attend correspondents dinner this spring

President Donald Trump's push to get in front of the pack at the NATO summit in Belgium is getting attention online.

After a roadside bomb killed her brother in Iraq, a Wisconsin violin maker finds solace, and healing, in the creative process

A sister uses her gifts to send messages to fallen soldier

Some see President Donald Trump's proposed budget as a painful betrayal of those who trusted his campaign-trail pledge to make the opioid epidemic a priority

In South Africa, a baseball backwater, Gift Ngoepe found his own field of dreams and made it to the majors

A retired New York City firefighter who spent months at the World Trade Center site digging through debris and then fought for health care for first responders even when wracked with late-stage cancer has died.

Americans have come together in solemn ceremonies and in Memorial Day parades to pay their respects to those killed in service to the country.

Immigrants from Arizona and elsewhere are urging grassroots resistance against Texas' recently passed crackdown on "sanctuary cities.".

Vincent Mitchell is trying to make sense of how a family dispute in southern Mississippi led to a rampage that killed eight people, including a deputy.

Police in Florida say Tiger Woods has been arrested for DUI.

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he won't be attending the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner this spring.

In a tweet on Saturday, the president doesn't give a reason but says he wishes "everyone well and have a great evening!"

The annual fundraiser for college scholarships mixes politicians, journalists and celebrities and is typically attended by the president and first lady.

Trump has long had an adversarial relationship with news media. In recent weeks, he has accused some news outlets of publishing "fake news."

Trump has also slammed reporters for using anonymous sources. His frustration includes reports describing contacts between his campaign advisers and Russian intelligence agents, which the White House has disputed. Yet members of his staff regularly demand anonymity when talking to reporters

In a statement following Trump's tweet, WHCA President Jeff Mason says the organization "looks forward to having its annual dinner on April 29." Noting Trump's Twitter announcement, Mason calls the dinner "a celebration of the First Amendment and the important role played by an independent news media in a healthy republic."

