YSU softball falls twice at Winthrop Tournament

The Youngstown State softball team dropped two games on day one of the Winthrop Tournament on Saturday afternoon. The Penguins fell to East Tennessee State, 7-3, and Winthrop 7-1.

With the losses, Youngstown State falls to 0-7 on the season.

In the first game, junior Cali Mikovich went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and scored a run. Senior Maria Lacatena and juniors Hannah Lucas and Stevie Taylor each had singles for the Penguins.

In the nightcap, Taylor went 2-for-3 with a triple and a run scored to lead the Penguins offense. Senior Sarah Dowd and Lacatena also had two hits each for Youngstown State.

The Penguins face Eastern Kentucky and Mount St. Mary's, Sunday, at 10 a.m. and Noon, respectively.

Source: Youngstown State University