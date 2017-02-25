Two big innings carry Georgia Tech to win over YSU baseball

No. 17 Georgia Tech had another big first inning and beat the Youngstown State baseball team 14-6 on Saturday on The Flats.

The Yellow Jackets scored five times in the bottom of the first inning, following an eight-run first on Friday.

YSU stayed within striking distance by scoring on an Andrew Kendrick RBI double in the third. Georgia Tech scored in the fourth to increase the margin to 6-1, and it added three runs in the fifth to go up by eight.

Youngstown State got right back in the game with a five-run sixth. Lou Cardona, Nico Padovan and Anthony Rohan had the first three RBIs, and Shane Willoughby provided the final two with a two-run home run to right field. It was the senior shortstop's second home run this season, and it made the score 9-6.

Georgia Tech answered with four runs in the bottom of the inning, and the Yellow Jackets added a run in the eighth.

Cardona led the Penguins with two hits, and Rohan scored twice. Joey Bart went 3-for-4 with an RBI for Georgia Tech.

YSU starter Joel Hake was charged with six runs, five of which were earned, in 3.1 innings. Seven different relievers also pitched for the Penguins.

Youngstown State and Georgia Tech will conclude their three game series on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Source: Youngstown State University