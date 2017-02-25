McDonald's Hoop News: Scores 2/25/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

McDonald's Hoop News: Scores 2/25/17

Posted: Updated:

H.S. Basketball | Girls

Cardinal Mooney 42 Canton Central Catholic 33

Ursuline 77 Crestview 45

Columbiana 85 Campbell 21

Lisbon 65 South Range 63

Garrettsville 50 LaBrae 36

Brookfield 68 Hawken 66

Champion 66 Grand Valley 47

Valley Christian 43 McDonald 51

Warren JFK 63 Western Reserve 51

Jackson Milton 59 Southern 21

Badger 46 Windham 41

Cuyahoga Heights 37 Bristol 16

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms