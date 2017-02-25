Wilder retains WBC title with 5th-round KO of Washington

President Donald Trump's push to get in front of the pack at the NATO summit in Belgium is getting attention online.

After a roadside bomb killed her brother in Iraq, a Wisconsin violin maker finds solace, and healing, in the creative process

A sister uses her gifts to send messages to fallen soldier

Some see President Donald Trump's proposed budget as a painful betrayal of those who trusted his campaign-trail pledge to make the opioid epidemic a priority

In South Africa, a baseball backwater, Gift Ngoepe found his own field of dreams and made it to the majors

Mississippi says his 18-year-old cousin sacrificed his life to shield him from a gunman's shooting rampage.

Miss. teen: He 'loved me enough to take some bullets for me'

A Navy SEAL who fell to his death when his parachute failed to open during a Fleet Week demonstration over the Hudson River has been identified as a 27-year-old Colorado man.

Teresa Alonso Leon, one of the first people brought to the U.S. illegally to become a lawmaker in America, has been making an impact as the first Latina immigrant member of the Oregon Legislature.

Immigrants from Arizona and elsewhere are urging grassroots resistance against Texas' recently passed crackdown on "sanctuary cities.".

Vincent Mitchell is trying to make sense of how a family dispute in southern Mississippi led to a rampage that killed eight people, including a deputy.

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Deontay Wilder returned from right arm injuries to stop Gerald Washington in the fifth round retain his WBC heavyweight title Saturday night.

Wilder (38-0, 37 knockouts) seemed mostly cautious with his right in the early rounds but staggered Washington (18-1-1) and sent him down with a hard one followed by a left. He came right back at the former USC football player and Navy mechanic, pummeling him against the ropes with both hands.

Referee Mike Griffin stopped the fight after Wilder punctuated his barrage with a left uppercut. An unsteady Washington wobbled against the ropes on the opposite side after the stoppage.

It was the Tuscaloosa, Alabama, native's fifth title defense.

Last year, Wilder broke his right hand and tore his right biceps in a knockout of Chris Arreola.

