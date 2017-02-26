Ohio police must collect data on suspect race under plan

Andrew McCutchen hit a leadoff homer in the ninth inning, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 in a wild ending Monday.More >>
Carlos Carrasco won his third straight decision, Edwin Encarnacion hit one of Cleveland's three solo home runs and the Indians defeated the Oakland Athletics 5-3 on Monday.More >>
High school softball scores from Wednesday, May 24, 2017.More >>
A Cincinnati judge has postponed jury selection because of news media challenges to her restrictions for the murder retrial of a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist.More >>
Authorities say a 10-year-old boy run over by a parade float in Pennsylvania has been upgraded to fair condition in a hospital.More >>
Authorities say an 8-year-old boy has died at a hospital after he was pulled from a river in Harrisburg.More >>
Police say a man was killed and two other people hurt during a shooting at an Ohio bar.More >>
Police say one officer was injured and another had his baton stolen as they tried to disperse a mob of fighting high-schoolers near a Philadelphia train station, resulting in three arrests.More >>
Residents in Akron want city leaders to do more to address violence at a park where gunshots scattered children earlier this month.More >>
The 1830s era Mother Thompson House in Ohio is being demolished for a new home to be built on its spacious lot.More >>
Police say a bank robber and a bank customer exchanged gunfire during a robbery.More >>
Firefighters in Ohio say a man who fell from a cliff and spent four days in a ravine was rescued after he crawled 300 yards to a country club, despite having broken both his legs and arms.More >>
The National Park Service is trying to find whoever vandalized a Lake Erie island monument that commemorates a key victory in the War of 1812.More >>
Police in Lithuania say more than 25,000 private photos _ including nude pictures _ and other personal data have been made public following the hacking of a chain of plastic surgery clinics.More >>
