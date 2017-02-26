Democratic Party chairman plans to stay put following Trump movement

A former high profile defense attorney from Warren is back in jail, only a week after she posted bond for her release. According to Geauga County court records, Maridee Costanzo was booked back into the Geauga County Jail on Tuesday for a probation, the same day she was scheduled to appear for a court hearing on charges of receiving stolen property. The court record does not reveal the nature of the alleged violation.More >>
Andrew McCutchen hit a leadoff homer in the ninth inning, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 in a wild ending Monday.More >>
Carlos Carrasco won his third straight decision, Edwin Encarnacion hit one of Cleveland's three solo home runs and the Indians defeated the Oakland Athletics 5-3 on Monday.More >>
High school softball scores from Wednesday, May 24, 2017.More >>
Police in Lithuania say more than 25,000 private photos _ including nude pictures _ and other personal data have been made public following the hacking of a chain of plastic surgery clinics.More >>
