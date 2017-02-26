Democratic Party chairman plans to stay put following Trump movement

Despite a decision to not seek another term in his leadership post, Mahoning County Democratic Party Chairman Dave Betras says he can't abandon his party as its trying to rebuild.

Dave Betras joined WFMJ Weekend Today's Press Pass to talk about his decision to stay in politics.

"Now is not a time to change leadership. Mahoning County, I can proudly say, was one of only 420 counties out of 3,142 counties that voted for Hillary Clinton and all of our local Democrats have won resoundingly," Betras said.

President Trump's success with crossover Democrats across the region and the upcoming Ohio governor's race play a strong role in his decision to stay put.

Betras believes the upcoming gubernatorial race will be competitive with candidates on both sides of the aisle in 2018.

He said Valley Democrats, including State Senator Joe Schiavoni and Congressman Tim Ryan, are among those that are encouraging him to remain the party's leader.

After a failed presidential election, Betras says the Mahoning County Democratic Party remains focused on maintaining districts and picking up victories in upcoming elections.

As chairman, Betras says it's also his responsibility to back Youngstown Mayor John McNally in his bid for re-election.

The party recently announced its endorsement of McNally.

Betras once called for McNally to resign after the mayor pleaded guilty to four charges in a public corruption case. Betras issued a statement in early 2016 that called for McNally at the very least to not seek re-election when his term expired.

Betras says McNally garnered support from a number of central and executive committee members to eventually win their endorsement.

While it's his obligation and duty to support the candidate the party decides to endorse, Betras says voters will have the final say.