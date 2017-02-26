Police probe damage at Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police are investigating a report of possible vandalism at a Jewish cemetery in northeast Philadelphia.

Police said the damage was reported just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Mount Carmel Cemetery in the Wissinoming section of the city.

WPVI-TV reported that a man who came to visit his father's grave discovered dozens or scores of headstones toppled.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia lists Mount Carmel as a Jewish cemetery in northeast Philadelphia.

The report comes less than a week after a Jewish cemetery in suburban St. Louis reported that more than 150 headstones had been vandalized, many of them tipped over.

