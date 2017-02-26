Son says Joseph Wapner, unlikely TV star, dead at 97

Melania Trump's first outing in the Sicilian sunshine was in a colorful floral applique jacket by Dolce & Gabbana that comes off the rack at $51,000

President Donald Trump is calling his maiden trip abroad a "home run" and vowing to overcome the threats of terrorism on Saturday at the end of his travels overseas.

President Donald Trump says he "hit a home run" on his maiden trip abroad, but his tour of the Middle East and Europe has rattled some allies.

President Donald Trump is considering overhauling his White House staff and bringing back top campaign strategists

Documents obtained by an online magazine indicate a security firm hired by the developer of the disputed Dakota Access oil pipeline conducted an aggressive, multifaceted operation that included a close working relationship with public law enforcement.

The man who married his former sixth-grade teacher after she was jailed for raping him has filed for legal separation.

Young members of the NAACP are calling on the University of Maryland to include student activists on a task force the school is forming after the stabbing death of a black student from a neighboring university.

A spokeswoman for the Orlando International Airport says authorities are responding to a report of an armed man in the rental car area.

A judge on the nation's largest federal appeals is criticizing the Trump administration's decision to deport a businessman in Hawaii who entered the country illegally.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A family member says Joseph Wapner, who presided over "The People's Court" with steady force during the heyday of the reality courtroom show, has died. He was 97.

David Wapner said his father died Sunday at home in his sleep. He said his father was hospitalized a week ago with breathing problems and had been under home hospice care.

"The People's Court" was one of the granddaddies of the syndicated reality shows of today.

Wapner decided real small-claims cases on the show from 1981 to 1993. He auditioned for the show soon after retiring from Los Angeles courts, where he had been a judge for more than 20 years.

His affable, no-nonsense approach attracted many fans, putting the show in the top five in syndication at its peak.

